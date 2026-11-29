The Supreme Court has ruled that victims of a crime, or their legal representatives, must be given a reasonable opportunity to present their views before the State decides whether to grant premature release or remission to a convict. The ruling recognises that a victim’s right to participate in the criminal justice process does not end with the conclusion of the trial and imposition of a sentence. The question acquires particular significance in the context of the Bilkis Bano gang rape case. (PTI) more

In an important victim-centric interpretation of remission laws, a bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu held that the opportunity to make a representation must be read into the applicable prison rules, at least in cases involving grave offences where the victim or the victim’s family can reasonably be traced and approached.

The court clarified that such participation would not give victims a veto over the State’s decision, which must ultimately be taken independently by the competent authority.

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The ruling, delivered on November 26 in a petition challenging the Bihar government’s decision to prematurely release former MP Anand Mohan, also raises a larger question about the right of victims to be heard when courts themselves consider pleas by convicts for suspension of sentence and bail.

Implications for the Bilkis Bano rape case The question acquires particular significance in the context of the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, in which the Supreme Court on October 28 suspended the life sentences of two of the 11 convicts, citing their 17 years of incarceration. Bano, who survived gang rape during the 2002 Gujarat riots and lost seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, subsequently expressed anguish that the court had not even informed her about the proceedings, much less heard her before granting relief.

“How could the honourable Supreme Court simply suspend the sentence of the men who did this to me? How could they not even inform me? How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?” she said in a statement after the order.

To be sure, the judgment in the Anand Mohan case deals specifically with the State’s executive power to grant remission and premature release under the applicable prison rules. The suspension of sentence and grant of bail to the two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, on the other hand, involved the exercise of the Supreme Court’s judicial power. The two situations are legally distinct and the latest ruling does not automatically invalidate or govern the bail order in Bano’s case.

However, the reasoning adopted by the bench offers an important basis for examining the larger question of victim participation in proceedings that could result in a convict’s return to liberty before the full term of the sentence has run its course.