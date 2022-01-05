‘Criminal conspiracy’: BJP's Punjab in-charge on ‘major lapse’ in PM Modi's security

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in-charge for upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, on Wednesday described as ‘criminal conspiracy’ the alleged security lapse which led to the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rally in poll-bound state's Ferozepur.

Also Read | PM Modi's Ferozepur rally cancelled, home ministry blames ‘major lapse in security’

“Leaking route details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy to agitators, and then allowing them to block the road is a criminal conspiracy,” a rough translation of Shekhawat's tweet, from Hindi to English, read.

“This is a serious compromise in the security of the nation's Prime Minister. Strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible, be it politician, minister or official,” the minister further posted.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के रूट की जानकारी प्रदर्शनकारियों को देना और फिर उन्हें रास्ता जाम करने की सुविधा देना आपराधिक साज़िश है।



ये देश के प्रधानमंत्री की सुरक्षा के साथ गंभीर खिलवाड़ है। इसके लिए जो भी नेता, मंत्री व अधिकारी ज़िम्मेदार हैं, उन पर कड़ी कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, hitting out at the state government, former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLP) chief Captain Amarinder Singh, described the development as a ‘complete failure of law and order in the state.’ Singh tweeted, "This, in particular, is failure of the CM and HM. When you cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10km from the Pakistan border, you have no right to stay in office and should quit!"