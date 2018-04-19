Criticism is a goldmine for me, but it is turning into allegations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said days of incremental change are over and Indians have become more aspirational under the BJP-led government at the Centre, taking a dig at the previous governments and their governance of making people dependent on the state.

Modi also said that people have more expectations from his government because they know that it can deliver.

“People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it. Days of incremental change are over,” Prime Minister Modi said while speaking at the ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London.

Responding to a series of questions moderated by Prasoon Joshi , the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prime Minister Modi said he “welcomed criticism” but found that it is now being turned into allegations.

“To criticise, one has to research and find proper facts. Sadly, it does not happen now. What happens instead is allegations,” Modi said in his more than two-hour long interaction.

“I want this Government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong. Democracy cannot succeed without constructive criticism,” he further said, adding, “There is an allegation against me that there is so much criticism, but I don’t speak up. Actually, I give their criticism so much importance that I try to understand that. I try to rectify myself. My work is not to stop one from talking. That you criticise me is a goldmine for me.”

(With inputs from IANS)