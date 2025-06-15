Criticism of Project Cheetah rooted in ideological biases: Government scientists

New Delhi: Project Cheetah’s criticisms are rooted in “ideological biases, oversimplified extrapolations, and sensationalised narratives,” scientists from National Tiger Conservation Authority, Project Tiger and National Zoological Park, Delhi have written in an analysis in Frontiers journal on Monday. The group of scientists have said that initial findings suggest ecological adaptability of cheetahs in India. (Representational image)

The group of scientists have said that initial findings suggest ecological adaptability of cheetahs in India. it is premature to define ecology, home ranges and space use patterns for cheetahs in India, they have cautioned.

Preliminary observations from free-ranging cheetahs in Kuno National Park found they predate on a variety of prey including Indian hare, chital, sambar, four-horned antelope, chinkara, blackbuck, and nilgai, with an average observed kill interval of around seven days, the analysis said.

Radio-collar data indicate that cheetahs utilise and hunt across varied habitats, including savanna grasslands, mixed deciduous forests, and riverine patches. Despite Kuno National Park having high leopard density, free-ranging cheetahs have not only endured but successfully segregated themselves spatio-temporally from these potential competitors, scientists have added.

Further, previous experiences across Southern Africa also demonstrate that the success of cheetah introduction depends significantly on the introduction environment and individual cheetah behaviour contexts. “ A more nuanced understanding of cheetah ecology, grounded in local context and supported by empirical data, is thus essential to evaluate the scientific and conservation merits of the project. Given that the project is still in its nascent stages, it is too early to draw definitive conclusions,” the analysis states.

The scientists said “in recent years, there has been a noticeable trend where government-led initiatives often face heightened scrutiny. Since its inception in 2022, Project Cheetah has also faced persistent criticism, often rooted in ideological biases, preconceived notions, oversimplified extrapolations, and sensationalized media narratives,” they said adding that while constructive criticism is essential for refining conservation strategies and ensuring accountability, much of the discourse around Project Cheetah has been characterized by self-referential arguments, selective use of literature, and a disproportionate emphasis on negative outcomes.

There are misplaced concerns about the Cheetah being in captivity for example, they said. It is essential to clarify that Project Cheetah does not follow a simplistic catch-transport-release approach. Instead, it employs adaptive management strategies designed to maximise the chances of the founder population successfully establishing itself.

Kuno’s management team had initiated the phased release of cheetahs in May–June 2023. “However, unforeseen challenges, including an unseasonal winter coat, tick infestations, and associated infections, resulted in multiple mortalities in free ranging settings. This prompted the temporary recapture and return of the cheetahs to soft release bomas for close monitoring and medical intervention,” they added.

These setbacks informed critical management adaptations, such as the implementation of topical long-acting ectoparasiticidal treatments, which prevented further mortality during subsequent summer and humid seasons. The scientists clarified that six introduced cheetahs currently thriving independently in Kuno’s unfenced wilderness. Other cheetahs are also awaiting their release in a phased manner.

A recent document circulating among South African animal welfare groups falsely claims that all individuals under project Cheetah remain in “captivity.” This assertion is factually incorrect, lacks empirical foundation and clearly ignores publicly available evidence demonstrating the current status of translocated cheetahs in Kuno, the scientists said.

The analysis has added that India is already negotiating with the Governments of Republics of Namibia, South Africa, and Botswana for additional cheetah translocations. A landscape-scale expansion strategy is being implemented, incorporating neighbouring protected areas beyond Kuno National Park’s core zone; secondary reintroduction sites, including Banni Grasslands in Gujarat and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh are being prepared.