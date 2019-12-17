e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / India News / ‘Crocodile tears’: Nirmala Sitharaman on Sonia Gandhi’s remark over Jamia violence

‘Crocodile tears’: Nirmala Sitharaman on Sonia Gandhi’s remark over Jamia violence

Nirmala Sitharaman also questioned Congress’s record in defending students, asking was it not under former PM Indira Gandhi’s rule that the students of a central university in Delhi were sent to Tihar Jail.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 06:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman said Sonia Gandhi’s remarks on the government were irresponsible and motivated.
Nirmala Sitharaman said Sonia Gandhi’s remarks on the government were irresponsible and motivated.(PTI)
         

Hitting back at Sonia Gandhi for her remark that the Modi government has “declared a war on its own people”, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Congress president was shedding “crocodile tears” for political gains.

She also questioned Congress’s record in defending students, asking was it not under former PM Indira Gandhi’s rule that the students of a central university in Delhi were sent to Tihar Jail.

Police had entered the university that time and a whole academic year had to be declared null and void, the BJP leader said.

Sitharaman said Gandhi’s remarks on the government were irresponsible and motivated.

In a statement on the police crackdown in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, Gandhi has alleged that the BJP government had declared a war on its own people and that “the writers of this script of polarisation” were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rejecting the statement, saying it was made for political gains, Sitharaman questioned what has the Congress done to punish the perpetrators of mob violence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“Sonia Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears for students,” the Union minister said.

Citing that Congress leader and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2003 in parliament had asked for being more liberal in granting citizenship to Bangladeshi minorities, Sitharaman sought to know whether the Congress president and her party have changed their stance since.

“Are Smt Sonia Gandhi’s human rights reserved only for some and not for the oppressed Hindu Bengalis who have fled oppression in a much inhuman and demeaning way and are for the last several decades languishing in camps all over the country,” she asked.

Sitharaman said as a responsible opposition party, it is incumbent Gandhi to call on all to maintain peace and calm and ensure that the Congress party “does not provoke violence”.

tags
top news
‘Monitor fake news’: MHA tells states amid protests against Citizenship Act
‘Monitor fake news’: MHA tells states amid protests against Citizenship Act
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
India ranks 112th on gender gap, in bottom 5 on health, economic fronts
India ranks 112th on gender gap, in bottom 5 on health, economic fronts
‘If Kuldeep Sengar comes out of jail, he’ll be a threat’: Unnao woman’s kin
‘If Kuldeep Sengar comes out of jail, he’ll be a threat’: Unnao woman’s kin
CJI SA Bobde forms two-judge panel to fast-track rape cases across country
CJI SA Bobde forms two-judge panel to fast-track rape cases across country
She was harassing me: Rabri Devi’s counter complaint against Aishwarya Rai
She was harassing me: Rabri Devi’s counter complaint against Aishwarya Rai
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘Democracy, not dictatorship’: Priyanka Gandhi protests over Jamia incident
‘Democracy, not dictatorship’: Priyanka Gandhi protests over Jamia incident
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news