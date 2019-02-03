‘Crores for the corrupt but pennies for farmers’: Rahul Gandhi slams govt’s cash scheme

The NDA government’s budget announcement to provide income support to farmers came under attack from Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday. In his budget speech, finance minister Piyush Goyal had said that 12 crore farmers would be given Rs 6,000 cash benefits every year.

“The Modi government gives crores of rupees to the corrupt but only announces Rs 17 per day for poor farmers,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing Congress’s first rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan after 28 years, the Congress chief announced that Patna university will be granted the status of central university if the Congress comes to power after 2019 polls.

Rahul Gandhi said the BJP makes promises while Congress keeps them. “Is there anyone here who received Rs 15 lakh in their bank account, like Mr. Modi promised? A farmer’s family got only ₹17/day in the new budget,” he said.

The Congress boss congratulated the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh for announcing a farm loan waiver immediately after coming to power. The CMs—Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath—accompanied Rahul Gandhi to the rally in Patna.

“Within days of coming to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh we announced farm loan waivers. In MP, we did it in hours,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress president also trained his guns on Nitish Kumar government in Bihar and said the BJP-JD(U) alliance will be thrown out of power in the next state polls.

“Education, employment and agricultural opportunities were stolen away from Bihar. When Bihar’s youths got to BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra, they are beaten up and chased away,” he said.



First Published: Feb 03, 2019 15:29 IST