CRPF constable killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Roshan Kumar, a resident of Nawada in Bihar, was a constable posted with 195 battalion of CRPF.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:40 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
(HT Photo)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Mardum in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Tuesday morning.

Roshan Kumar, a resident of Nawada in Bihar, was a constable posted with 195 battalion of CRPF and was deployed in Pushapal village.

According to police, the IED which was planted by Maoists was hidden beneath a stone. He was taken to a medical camp where he succumbed to his injuries.

Fifteen security personnel have been killed in Bastar this year in encounters and IED blasts.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 13:40 IST

