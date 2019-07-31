New Delhi -°C
CRPF constable killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar
india Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:40 IST
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Mardum in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Tuesday morning.
Roshan Kumar, a resident of Nawada in Bihar, was a constable posted with 195 battalion of CRPF and was deployed in Pushapal village.
According to police, the IED which was planted by Maoists was hidden beneath a stone. He was taken to a medical camp where he succumbed to his injuries.
Fifteen security personnel have been killed in Bastar this year in encounters and IED blasts.
