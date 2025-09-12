CRPF flags security violation in Rahul’s recent foreign visits

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged alleged violations of security protocol by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his recent foreign visits, cautioning him to adhere strictly to the prescribed measures in the future. In a formal communication addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi, CRPF underscored the significance of prior intimation before foreign travel. Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

The Congress confirmed to HT that the letter was written by CRPF director general (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a move notable in itself, since previous communications have been from junior officers. The DG’s letter detailed a series of Gandhi’s foreign trips since December 2024, naming his visits to Italy (December 10, 2024 - January 9, 2025), Vietnam (March 12-17), Dubai (April 17-23), Qatar (June 11-18), London (June 25 - July 6) and most recently, Malaysia (September 4-8). The letter highlighted the importance of advance notification, ensuring that host governments are alerted and adequate security cover is provided.

Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is entitled to Z+ security, the highest category, under the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) cover. As per the Yellow Book security protocol, individuals enjoying such protection must comply with strict measures during both domestic and foreign travel. Advance intimation allows security personnel to assess risks and coordinate with local authorities, ensuring protective deployment. Notably, this is not the first time Gandhi’s movements have drawn scrutiny. In 2022, CRPF alleged that he had violated security protocol on 113 occasions since 2020.

The matter has quickly acquired political colour. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Gandhi for allegedly disregarding mandatory procedures. “CRPF flags breach of security protocol by Rahul Gandhi. Under the Yellow Book protocol, individuals under high-category security are required to provide prior intimation about their movements, including foreign travel, to enable deployment. Rahul doesn’t,” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X.

The Congress rebutted the allegations, questioning the intent and timing of CRPF’s intervention. “The timing of the CRPF’s letter and its instant public release raise disturbing questions. It comes just as Shri Rahul Gandhi is leading the charge against the BJP’s Vote Chori carried out with the Election Commission’s complicity. Is this a veiled attempt to intimidate the Leader of Opposition, who has already announced another imminent disclosure? Is the government rattled by the truth he is about to reveal?” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said. “We are about to give you dynamic and explosive evidence. The slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chor’ (vote thief, vacate your seat) is being echoed across the country. The fire is spreading since it is the truth. It is a fact that governments are being formed by stealing votes.”