e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

The terrorists had attacked the CRPF party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara, according to officials.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper succmbed to his injures after being attacked by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper succmbed to his injures after being attacked by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday. (ANI Photo)
         

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a five-year boy, who were injured in a terrorist attack along the national highway in Bijbehara of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, have succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Friday.

The terrorists had attacked the CRPF party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara, according to officials.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In