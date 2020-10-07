CRPF to reach out to 12 crore people in next 100 days on Covid-19 safety protocols

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General – Dr A P Maheshwari said on Wednesday that the paramilitary force will connect with at least 12 crore people through its 1,600 bases across the country in the next 100 days to educate them about Covid-19 safety measures as part of a mega-awareness campaign planned by the Centre.

Home minister Amit Shah had, on Tuesday, asked all the paramilitary forces to initiate a large scale campaign about Covid-19 safety protocols so that the number of cases can be controlled.

“A meeting was held in the home ministry on Tuesday. It was decided that a campaign underlining three things - wearing a mask, washing hands and ensuring social or physical distancing, should be ensured by everyone to check the coronavirus spread. All the security forces, including the CRPF, will undertake this campaign in their respective areas. We aim to get in touch with 12 crore people through our 1,600 bases in the country over the next 100 days,” Maheshwari said.

He informed that CRPF has already provided help to over 50,000 people affected due to the pandemic in the last six months.

Maheshwari was addressing the troops of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) on its 28th anniversary at the Central Reserve Police Force camp in Meerut.

The paramilitary forces – including, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) - are currently engaged in providing medical, ration or blood/plasma related help to people in different states but the Centre has asked them to use their reach to inform people about life saving measures that can be easily taken.

CRPF spokesperson M Dhinakaran said – “We have already made a large number of masks and sanitisers in various areas. As part of the latest Covid-19 campaign, our units will go to remote villages in Naxal-affected districts, north east and Jammu and Kashmir as well as cities in other states and inform people about advantages of wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing. We will connect with RWAs, community leaders etc to send this message”.

Speaking at the event, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said that the Delhi riots were part of a big conspiracy to disturb the peace of the country while lauding forces like the Rapid Action Force (RAF) for successfully foiling the evil designs of such people.

“A big conspiracy was hatched to disturb the peace in the national capital this year through riots. However, the RAF played an important role in suppressing the elements that spread anarchy and ensured peace,” Rai said, adding that the nefarious designs of rioters were completely defeated.

“You suffer damage and injury during riots and protests...but you use force only when violent groups start troubling the peace of society,” the MoS added.

The RAF is a special anti-riot wing of the CRPF and was raised in 1992. It is deployed for internal security and law and order duties in various states.

The force was deployed during the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February, killing 53 people and injuring about 200. Delhi Police has filed multiple chargesheets before a Delhi court in these cases.

The RAF has 15 battalions (over 15,000 personnel) located in various parts of the country.

Rai said that the “best part about RAF is that it uses minimum force while maintaining peace in a particular area.”

The MoS also lauded the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the parent organisation of RAF, for killing several terrorist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few years and playing a key role in bringing the population of the Union territory to the mainstream.