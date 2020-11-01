e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CRPF warns jawans of Facebook profile cloning to extract confidential information

CRPF warns jawans of Facebook profile cloning to extract confidential information

Central Reserve Police Force has issued a letter raising an alarm about the cloning of their jawans’ Facebook profiles

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 17:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
According to a senior CRPF officer friends of a jawan, deployed in a sensitive location, were asked to send details of his location, as “he was untraceable”
According to a senior CRPF officer friends of a jawan, deployed in a sensitive location, were asked to send details of his location, as “he was untraceable”(PTI)
         

Indian security forces have issued advisories as well as started preparing contents to educate jawans against being trapped by enemy nations into giving away strategic information. Cloning of Facebook profiles is one such tactic to retrieve information that has been rampant of late.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a letter raising an alarm about the cloning of their jawans’ Facebook profiles. “It has been observed that anti-social elements and people with malicious intent are using Facebook profile cloning to target vulnerable users. This scam is also being used to target security forces and extract confidential information,” the CRPF said in the recent letter issued to the jawans deployed in sensitive locations such as Jammu and Kashmir and red zones.

Besides, CRPF’s social media team has also issued a “Manual on Social Media Cloning” and prepared a video to educate the jawans about how Facebook profile cloning is used to target security personnel, and how it can be prevented.

According to a senior CRPF officer, there has been a series of complaints from jawans in the last few months about their friends and family members receiving a variety of requests from their cloned profiles. In one such case, friends of a jawan, deployed in a sensitive location, were asked to send details of his location, as “he was untraceable”. In most such cases, money was also demanded from the jawans’ family and friends.

tags
top news
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
CSK vs KXIP Live: Jordan breaks CSK’s opening stand, Faf du Plessis departs
CSK vs KXIP Live: Jordan breaks CSK’s opening stand, Faf du Plessis departs
After Uttar Pradesh, Haryana now considers law against ‘love jihad’
After Uttar Pradesh, Haryana now considers law against ‘love jihad’
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
‘Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth’: Finland envoy
‘Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth’: Finland envoy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In