CRPF jawan killed near Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and three others were injured when they were attacked at Lawaypora near Srinagar on Thursday. The jawans were part of a road opening party (ROP) involved in securing the Srinagar-Baramulla road.

Additional police forces were rushed to the scene to look for the attackers. “Militants attacked on E/73 (ROP duty)in Lawaypora in outskirts of Srinagar, four CRPF jawans injured in the attack injured personnel are being shifted to 92 base hospital. One personnel succumbed due to injury,” the CRPF said in a statement.

The attack comes days after police released a list of nine militants active in Srinagar and sought information about them.