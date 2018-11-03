Crucial Karnataka parliamentary, assembly bypolls see lower turnout in four of the five seats

The crucial by-elections to two assembly and three Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, where the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) unitedly took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saw reduced voter turnout in four of the five constituencies as compared to the previous polls, according to Election Commission data.

Voting in the by-polls were held to the Ballari, Mandya and Shivamogga Lok Sabha and the Ramanagara and Jamakhandi assembly constituencies on Saturday. The results will be declared on Tuesday.

Among the Lok Sabha seats, Mandya saw the lowest turnout at 53.93%, down from 71.41% recorded in 2014. Ballari recorded 63.85%, down from 70.29% in 2014 and Shivamogga a turnout of 61.05% against 72.36% in 2014.

Ramanagara, too, saw reduced turnout at 71.88%, lower than the 82.98% recorded in the May assembly elections. Jamakhandi was the only seat that saw an increased turnout, though only marginally, with 77.17% of electors exercising their franchise against 75.51% in May.

The elections to the three Lok Sabha seats was necessitated after sitting MPs were elected as MLAs in the assembly elections. State BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa had vacated the Shivamogga seat after he was elected to the assembly from the Shikaripura seat, and B Sreeramulu had vacated his Ballari seat after being elected from the Molkalmuru assembly constituency, ahead of the failed attempt by the party to stake a claim to form the government after it emerged with the highest number of seats (104 out of 224) in the May elections.

CS Puttaraju of the JD (S) vacated the Mandya seat after he was elected to the assembly from the Melkote constituency. He is currently the minor irrigation minister.

The Ramanagara assembly seat was won in May by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who opted to retain neighbouring Channapatna, the other seat he contested. The Jamakhandi seat fell vacant in May after sitting member, Siddu Nyamgoud, died in a road accident just days after he was elected.

While the BJP contested all five seats, the Congress took one parliamentary and assembly seat and left the rest for the JD(S).

Except in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, family members of prominent leaders were fielded as candidates by all the parties.

In Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha is the party’s candidate and she is up against L Chandrashekar, the BJP candidate, who announced that he would withdraw his candidature on Thursday and switch to the Congress. However, as the time for withdrawal had elapsed, his name still appeared on the electronic voting machines as the BJP candidate.

The Congress opted to field Siddu Nyamgoud’s son Anand in Jamakhandi. He is up against Shrikant Kulkarni of the BJP, who had lost by a narrow margin of less than 3,000 votes in May.

In Shivamogga, the BJP has fielded former MP BY Raghavendra, Yeddyurappa’s son, who is battling against the JD(S)’s Madhu Bangarappa, son of former chief minister S Bangarappa.

J Shantha is the BJP’s candidate for the Ballari constituency, which is reserved for candidates from Scheduled Tribe communities. She is a former MP and sister of Sreeramulu, who is a close aide of the mining baron G Janardhan Reddy. Up against her is the Congress candidate VS Ugrappa, who is a current member of the legislative council.

The election has seen a pitched battle with the BJP attempting to wrest control of at least one assembly seat to build pressure on the coalition. Meanwhile, the polls also saw the reunion of former chief minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress and his one-time mentor, former prime minister and JD-S chief HD Deve Gowda.

