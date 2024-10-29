'Crucial to respect people's mandate': National Conference MP tells Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has written to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, also the party's vice president to respect the people's mandate and called for immediate action on the release of prisoners held without trial and the reform of the verification process. J&K National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi(PTI)

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar has listed five issues including the release of prisoners, rationalisation of reservation policies, filling of vacancies, electricity tariffs and supply, and the verification process.

Mehdi has congratulated the chief minister on taking office and expressed hope for leadership with vision and integrity

“As you embark on this journey, it is crucial to respect the people's mandate and to align your government's actions with the aspirations of the citizens. In this regard, while I am sure that you will address the political issue through the legislature/ assembly. I would like to suggest some priorities which may come through the decisions of your government that could greatly impact the welfare of our society,” the NC leader wrote in his letter.

He mentioned that the release of prisoners held without trial is an urgent matter that the newly elected government should prioritise, ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law.

On the rationalisation of reservation policies, Mehdi has written that a balanced approach is necessary to support deserving sections of the society while maintaining open merit.

Rationalising these policies can promote social equity without compromising standards of excellence, he added.

“The swift filling of government vacancies should be a priority, as it will provide thousands of deserving candidates with employment opportunities, thereby bolstering the local economy and reducing unemployment,” the letter reads.

The NC leader has sought attention to the need for addressing high electricity tariffs as winter approaches, saying that reducing these tariffs and ensuring a stable supply of electricity will help families cope with the harsh winter conditions.

On the verification process, the Lok Sabha MP has mentioned that the existing procedures are ‘overly harsh’ and often penalise individuals for actions they did not commit.

“This procedure should be reconsidered to ensure they are fair and just for all applicants,” mentions Mehdi in the letter.