Jamshedpur, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research N Kalaiselvi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for test facilities and infrastructure under the National Green Hydrogen Mission at the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory here. CSIR director general lays foundation stone for green hydrogen test facilities at NML

The mission is aimed at boosting indigenous hydrogen production in the country. The test facilities will be one-of-a-kind in the nation.

Addressing the gathering to mark CSIR-NML's platinum jubilee foundation day, Kalaiselvi congratulated the laboratory on its achievements and emphasised the need to view every challenge as an opportunity to develop indigenous technologies.

Kalaiselvi, the first woman to hold the position, stressed that CSIR interventions have always improved the nation's positioning in the global map.

Kalaiselvi, also the secretary, department of scientific and industrial research, government of India, stressed the need for developing technologies which shall cater to future needs and to collaborate with startups to attain the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and achieve viksit Bharat 2047.

As the day coincided with Constitution Day, Kalaiselvi read out the Preamble to mark the observance.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Established in 1950, CSIR-NML is among the first laboratories set up under the leadership of Sir Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, the founding Director General of CSIR.

In his online platinum jubilee message, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said 75 years was "not just a passage of time but a journey shaped by vision, dedication and scientific excellence".

He praised NML for strengthening India’s capabilities in minerals, metals and materials, and for advancing national aspirations for a viksit Bharat.

In his welcome address, NML director Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury said the institution’s 75-year journey was "not merely a milestone but a responsibility".

He said CSIR-NML had consistently upheld its mandate to strengthen metallurgical research, support industrial growth and deliver scientific solutions of national importance.

