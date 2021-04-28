Curbs in Maharashtra likely to continue, vaccination from May 1 doubtful, says Rajesh Tope

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday discussed the ongoing pandemic situation of the state and health minister Rajesh Tope said the restriction period is likely to be extended by 15 days, though no final decision has been taken on the days yet. Strict restrictions barring non-essential movement of people are in force in the state till May 1. Though the daily Covid-19 infections in Pune, Mumbai and Thane are coming down, the situation is not yet under control as the state on Tuesday recorded 895 deaths — the highest since the onset of the pandemic. While the Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to prove free vaccines to everyone between the age of 18 and 44 years, it is not yet clear whether the state will be able to start full-fledged vaccination from May 1, the health minister said.

Vaccine shortage in Maharashtra

Reports of a shortage of vaccines from various districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, surfaced on Wednesday. Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo Covid-19 vaccination centre ran out of stock on Wednesday and was not operational. "It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. However, the Centre on Wednesday reasserted that there is no shortage of vaccines as state has around 1 crore doses with them.

Why is Maharashtra delaying May 1 drive? How many doses of vaccines does the state need?

Health minister Rajesh Tope has said the state will need about 12 crore vaccines to fully vaccinate the adult population. The state has written to both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech detailing its vaccine requirement.

Over 1.53 crore vaccinated in Maharashtra

Since the beginning, Maharashtra has inoculated over 1.53 crore people against Covid-19, a health official said on Wednesday.

Ongoing restrictions in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on April 4 announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew till April 30. Currently, the weekend lockdown is in force from 8pm on Fridays to 7am on Mondays.

Later, the state government issued another directive curbing public and private transport, Mumbai local services etc. The curbs are likely to be extended till



