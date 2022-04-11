Home / India News / Curfew in MP district after stone-pelting on procession
india news

Curfew in MP district after stone-pelting on procession

  • Ten people, including superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary, were injured in the clashes.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Curfew was imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone after clashes broke out in the city following stone-pelting on a Ram Navmi procession, officials familiar with the matter said.

Ten people, including superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary, were injured in the clashes.

“No casualty has been reported and ten people were injured in the incident. A curfew has been imposed in the district after the violence. The situation is now under control,” district collector Anugrha P said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police official said that violence broke out after the procession reached a Muslim-dominated area.

“A rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area near Talab Chowk. A few people objected to the song that was being played at the procession. Later, a group of people pelted stones on the rally and tension erupted,” said a police officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

“Four houses have been burned down by unidentified people,” the officer told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Topics
madhya pradesh stone pelted
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out