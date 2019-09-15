Customs seize gold worth Rs 1 crore at IGIA

india

Customs at the Indira Gandhi International airport have arrested two Myanmarese women have been arrested for allegedly smuggling in gold jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore from Thailand. This is the first time that Myanmar nationals have been arrested for gold smuggling at Delhi airport in recent times, officials said.

According to the officials, it was on Thursday when the two women, aged 39 and 50 years, arrived at the terminal 3 from Bangkok, Thailand and were intercepted following a tip off soon as they crossed the green channel.

“They were requested to cooperate for a detailed baggage check and frisking during which gold jewellery studded with diamonds, rubies, emeralds, blue sapphire, pearls and other semi-precious stones weighing more than two kilograms with a value of Rs 1.39 crore was recovered from their checked-in bag” said a senior officials who did not wish to be named.

Additional commissioner customs, Amandeep Singh said the two women were arrested and the recovered jewelry was seized under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

One of the officers dealing with the case said that that the woman have claimed that they brought the jewelry by mistake and that they run jewelry business in Myanmar.

“They claim they were in Delhi to sell the jewelry here,” the officer said.

