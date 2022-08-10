C-voter survey shows Bihar prefers Tejashwi as CM; Modi as PM in 2024: Report

Hours after Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth term with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav taking oath as his deputy chief minister, a survey showed the state’s public preferred Tejashwi Yadav for the top post.

According to the C-voter survey on AajTak, 24% people want to see Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of Bihar. Nineteen per cent of people prefer a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as CM, while Tejashwi Yadav was preferred by 43% of people for the post

The survey showed that Tejashwi Yadav is more popular among the youth and they want him to be the state's chief minister.

The survey also asked the voters about their choice of prime minister for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The survey showed that 44% of Bihar's people liked Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, 22% rooted for Nitish Kumar, while another 18% voted for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as PM.

After breaking ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Nitish Kumar's JD(U) regrouped with former ally RJD and formed a government of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

After being sworn in as CM, Kumar said that the new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar would run just fine. He also said that he is not a contender for the Prime Minister's post in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I would like all (Opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (of the Prime Minister),” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi promised bumper jobs within one month to the poor and youth of Bihar.

“Bihar did what the country needs to do. We've shown them a way. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt the pain of the poor and youth. We'll give bumper jobs within one month to the poor and youth. It will be something so grand that it has never happened before,” Yadav said.

