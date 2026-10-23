Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal in few days, rain alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: IMD
Cyclone alert: In rainfall warnings, the IMD projected extremely heavy to heavy rainfall for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha between October 27 and 29.
A low pressure area over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in a few days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday, adding that the system is expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha.
The low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression on October 24, then into a deep depression on October 25 and a cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26, Monday, according to an IMD post on X on Friday.
The system is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts over the subsequent two days, the IMD said.
In rainfall warnings, the IMD projected extremely heavy to heavy rainfall for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha between October 27 and 29.
According to the roster that lists names of cyclonic storms, the next cyclone that forms in the North Indian Ocean will be named Arnab.
The name Arnab (which means "ocean" in Bengali) was contributed by Bangladesh to the regional tropical cyclone naming list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the IMD.
A weather system last month also triggered cyclone watch but ended up not intensifying into a cyclonic storm. It, however, crossed Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast as a deep depression and brought heavy rain. The system had intensified into a deep depression over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on September 23.
How are depressions, cyclones classified?
According to IMD website, the weather department classifies low-pressure systems based on their intensity, using pressure patterns over land and maximum sustained wind speed over the sea. A system is classified as a low-pressure area when it has one closed isobar, while a depression has two and a deep depression has three. A system with four or more closed isobars is classified as a cyclonic storm.
Based on wind speed, a system with maximum sustained three-minute surface winds of 17-27 knots (31-50 kmph) is called a depression, while 28-33 knots (52-61 kmph) is classified as a deep depression. Once maximum sustained winds reach 34 knots (63 kmph) or more, the system is classified as a cyclonic storm. Thus, a low-pressure area does not automatically mean a cyclone; it must intensify and cross the prescribed thresholds to be classified as one.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More