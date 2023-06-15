Watch: Cyclone Biparjoy brings high tides, gusty winds in coastal Gujarat ahead of landfall

Cyclone Biporjoy which is expected to cross near Jakhau Port of Gujarat by Thursday night after making landfall, fueled strong winds and high tidal waves in coastal districts, throwing the normal life out of gear. The cyclone is located at just 80 km away from Jakhau Port, administratively under Kutch district, which will bear the maximum impact of the cyclone, as per the latest information shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (LIVE updates of cyclone Biparjoy)

A view of Gomti Ghat as VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra & Kutch & adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi & Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening, in Dwarka, Gujarat.(ANI )

The cyclone which will bear down as ‘a very severe cyclonic storm’ as per the IMD, prompted authorities to evacuate nearly 1 lakh people from low lying areas of Gujarat as heavy damage and destruction to property is anticipated.

Though down from earlier prediction, the cyclone’s speed lowered Thursday, delaying its landfall towards the night time, it is still anticipated to hit the ground at about a speed of 115-125 kilometre per hour.

Visuals showed coastal districts of Gujarat including Bhuj, Jamnagar, Mandvi, among others to be hit by high rain and high tidal waves as the cyclone inched closer to the state. The population in these areas has been evacuated by the government as part of rescue efforts.

“Of 94,427 persons evacuated so far, 46,800 were evacuated in Kutch district, followed by 10,749 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 9,942 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,822 in Rajkot, 4,864 in Junagadh, 4,379 in Porbandar and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district," a state government release said.

Over 1,500 shelter homes have been established in eight districts of Gujarat. Additionally hospitals have been put on high alert and the armed forces on standby to ensure all cyclone related preparedness in a bid to minimise the impact of cyclone Biparjoy.

The only third cyclone to hit the western coast in nearly 60 years, Biparjoy has the capacity to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian sea as it is able to retain its strength, which the scientists have credited to climate change.

The officials have said that the cyclone Biparjoy will cause total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses is also expected. In view of its arrival, the railways cancelled as many as 76 trains, short-terminated 36 services and short-originated 31 services as a precautionary measure for safety purposes.

