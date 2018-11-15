Cyclone Gaja effect: Anna University postpones all exams in Tamil Nadu, check new dates here

All exams of Anna University has been cancelled in Tamil Nadu on November 15 amid cyclone Gajawarning from Indian meteorological department (IMD).

Theory examination of all affiliated colleges under Anna University for undergraduate and postgraduate courses have been postponed.The exam is rescheduled to November 22, the website notified.

Check the notification here

Moreover, on Wednesday, Pondicherry University cancelled all exams scheduled for Thursday at all its centres in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As of Thursday morning, Cyclone Gaja is about 370 km east-southeast of Chennai and 370 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam.

With 15 disaster response teams, Tamil Nadu geared up to face cyclone Gaja

Cyclone Gaja is expected to make a landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban on November 15 night bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the weather department said, prompting authorities to shut schools and colleges in the area.

“The Cyclonic storm ‘GAJA’ over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved further west-southwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 14th November, 2018 over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 83.8°E, about 410 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 450 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu),” the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 13:56 IST