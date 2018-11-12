Cyclone Gaja to turn severe, heavy rains expected in Andhra, Tamil Nadu

The weatherman has warned fishermen and local people to stay away from the sea in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm “Gaja” is likely to develop in to a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and bring heavy rains to the two states.

IMD meteorologists, however, said the severe cyclonic storm may weaken before its landfall on November 15.

“The cyclonic storm ‘GAJA’ over west-central and adjoining east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal moved south-south-westwards with a speed of 8 kmph,” IMD said in its bulletin.

“We haven’t issued evacuation warning yet but people should stay safe. Gaja is developing into a severe cyclonic storm but it will weaken marginally before landfall,” said M Mohapatra, director of meteorology at IMD.

On Monday, it lay centred about 730 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu and 820 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam. The cyclone may maintain the intensity of a severe cyclonic storm between November 13 and 14.

Thereafter, it is likely to weaken gradually and cross north Tamil Nadu coast between Nagappattinam and Chennai as a “cyclonic storm” on November 15 forenoon.

“Under its influence, heavy rainfall is expected to commence over coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 14 and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places likely over Tamil Nadu and heavy rain at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Kerala on November 15,” the IMD bulletin said.

There is heavy rain warning at most places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands too.

