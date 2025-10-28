Cyclone Montha: Trains, flights cancelled as intensified storm approaches Andhra, Odisha

Inclement weather prompted by Cyclone Montha churning up in the Bay of Bengal and heading towards Andhra Coast has disrupted rail and air traffic across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Metro site workers walk during rainfall ahead of Cyclone Montha in Chennai on October 27, 2025. (AFP)

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal that turned into a cyclonic storm - Cyclone Montha - intensified into a 'severe' cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning and is expected to make landfall at the coastal shores of Andhra Pradesh by tonight. Follow Cyclone Montha Live Updates

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning, while rains also lashed eight southern Odisha districts.

As a precautionary measure, the Odisha government has evacuated people from low-lying areas and also hilly terrain prone to landslides in the eight districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

32 trains cancelled in Odisha Thirty two trains in Odisha which are passing through Visakhapatnam have been cancelled in view of Cyclone Montha which intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on Tuesday morning.

“We have cancelled 32 trains passing through Visakhapatnam so that travellers are not affected much. We are trying our best to run the train up to 4 p.m. tomorrow; the local memos and other trains scheduled to depart around tomorrow have been cancelled. The list of cancelled trains has been uploaded to social media and our digital platforms... Regarding diversion, the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express has been diverted, and two trains have been short-terminated, like the Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Express and the Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express, which is an intercity express,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) at East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, Deepak Rout told ANI.

Flight operations disrupted across Andhra Pradesh At least 30 flights in Andhra Pradesh's Gannavaram Airport were cancelled for Tuesday, while all flight operations from Vishakhpatnam airport have also been suspended in view of the inclement weather triggered by Cyclone Montha.

