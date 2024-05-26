 Cyclone Remal approaches Bangladesh coast, landfall in next 2-3 hours | Latest updates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Cyclone Remal approaches Bangladesh coast, landfall in next 2-3 hours | Latest updates

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2024 10:02 PM IST

Cyclone Remal news: Over 8,00,000 people from vulnerable areas have been evacuated to shelters in Bangladesh.

Cyclone Remal news: Severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' is expected to make landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal around Sunday midnight.

Cyclone Remal news: Men salvage a reclining chair and other material as water flows on to the Kuakata beach on the coast of Bay of Bengal caused by the advancing Cyclone Remal in Barisal, Bangladesh, on May 26, 2024.(AP)
Cyclone Remal news: Men salvage a reclining chair and other material as water flows on to the Kuakata beach on the coast of Bay of Bengal caused by the advancing Cyclone Remal in Barisal, Bangladesh, on May 26, 2024.(AP)

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the Cyclone Remal was centred 125 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and about 135 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) at 7.30 pm. Follow LIVE updates here.

“The outer cloud band lies over coastal areas of Bangladesh & West Bengal, India. The landfall process will commence in the next few hours,” the met department said in the latest bulletin.

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season and is named Remal (meaning sand in Arabic) according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

Cyclone Remal: Here are the latest updates

  • Over 8,00,000 people from vulnerable areas have been evacuated to shelters on Sunday as Bangladesh prepares for severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' forecast to make landfall, reported PTI.
  • Bangladesh's state minister for disaster management and relief, Md Mohibur Rahman, said at a press briefing that he asked all relevant organisations to work in a coordinated manner to face the cyclone.

  • “We are hoping that we will be able to bring all vulnerable people living in 19 districts to the cyclone centers before the cyclone's landfall,” he said.
  • Leaves of officials of all ministries, divisions, and subordinate offices have been cancelled to tackle the possible aftermath of Cyclone Remal, PTI reported, citing Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper.

The sky is overcast by thick rain clouds due to the effect of cyclone Remal in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
  • Flight operations at the Chittagong airport have been suspended for eight hours.
  • In India's West Bengal, over 1 lakh people have evacuated from vulnerable areas of the state to safety. Bengal's coastal areas have also been put on high alert.
  • 16 battalions each from the state disaster management and NDRF have been deployed in the state's coastal areas.

  • The cyclone, accompanied by high-velocity winds, has already triggered rain in several parts of the state. The IMD has urged the residents to remain vigilant and heed the warnings and advisories issued by local authorities.
  • Flight operations at the Kolkata Airport have been suspended for 21 hours from Sunday noon.
  • Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the response and preparedness for Cyclone Remal.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Cyclone Remal approaches Bangladesh coast, landfall in next 2-3 hours | Latest updates
