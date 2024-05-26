Cyclone Remal approaches Bangladesh coast, landfall in next 2-3 hours | Latest updates

Cyclone Remal news: Severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' is expected to make landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal around Sunday midnight. Cyclone Remal news: Men salvage a reclining chair and other material as water flows on to the Kuakata beach on the coast of Bay of Bengal caused by the advancing Cyclone Remal in Barisal, Bangladesh, on May 26, 2024.(AP)

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the Cyclone Remal was centred 125 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and about 135 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) at 7.30 pm. Follow LIVE updates here.

“The outer cloud band lies over coastal areas of Bangladesh & West Bengal, India. The landfall process will commence in the next few hours,” the met department said in the latest bulletin.

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season and is named Remal (meaning sand in Arabic) according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

Cyclone Remal: Here are the latest updates



Over 8,00,000 people from vulnerable areas have been evacuated to shelters on Sunday as Bangladesh prepares for severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' forecast to make landfall, reported PTI.

Bangladesh's state minister for disaster management and relief, Md Mohibur Rahman, said at a press briefing that he asked all relevant organisations to work in a coordinated manner to face the cyclone.



“We are hoping that we will be able to bring all vulnerable people living in 19 districts to the cyclone centers before the cyclone's landfall,” he said.

Leaves of officials of all ministries, divisions, and subordinate offices have been cancelled to tackle the possible aftermath of Cyclone Remal, PTI reported, citing Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper.

The sky is overcast by thick rain clouds due to the effect of cyclone Remal in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)