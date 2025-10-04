Cyclone Shakhti rain alert for Mumbai dialled down, to see only light showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) significantly downgraded its forecast for Mumbai and some surrounding areas on Saturday in the wake of Cyclone Shakhti. Contrary to earlier warnings, the weather department said that the city is not expected to see heavy or even moderate rain in the coming days. The IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra.(PTI)

In a five-day weather forecast issued on Saturday, the IMD stated that only light, scattered rain or drizzles are likely in Mumbai until October 8.

Similar weather patterns are also expected in Thane and Raigad districts.

The only exception is Palghar, where there remains a chance of heavy rainfall on October 8.

IMD officials now say the storm is too far off the coast to significantly impact Mumbai's weather.

"Even though a cyclonic formation has developed in the Arabian Sea, it is still very far from Mumbai. Therefore, as of now, there is no chance that Mumbai, along with the interiors of Maharashtra, will witness heavy rainfall activity. However, light spells of rain in the form of drizzle may continue for the next week," said the official, as per The Indian Express.

The announcement marks a notable shift from earlier forecasts that raised public concern over heavy rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Shakti forming over the Arabian Sea.

The cyclone had prompted precautionary alerts across the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, amid fears of possible urban flooding and disruptions.

What about the rest of Maharashtra?

The weather bureau also issued a nowcast warning stating that a moderate spell of rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, will affect the districts of Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed, and Dharashiv within a three- to five-hour window.

The meteorological department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and the infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea.