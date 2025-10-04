Cyclone Shakhti to lash Maharashtra, Gujarat coast: These regions on high alert as storm nears

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded the alarm on Saturday as Cyclone Shakhti barrels toward the Maharashtra coast, with several districts now bracing for strong winds, heavy rain, and flood threats over the next few days. Cyclone Shakhti is currently moving along the Arabian Sea.(Representational Image/ PTI)

Cyclone Shakhti, currently moving along the Arabian Sea, is predicted to impact parts of the Konkan region and North Maharashtra between October 3 and 7, the weather department warned.

Cyclone Shakhti: High-risk districts

According to the IMD’s latest warning, the districts most vulnerable to Cyclone Shakhti cover Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5. Depending on the cyclone’s progression, the intensity may increase further.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

Warnings for fishermen

Sea conditions along the northern Maharashtra coast are expected to remain very rough through October 5.

The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the northwest Arabian Sea, the adjoining areas of the northeast Arabian Sea, the central Arabian Sea, and along and off the Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts until Tuesday.

Govt's disaster management plan

The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning.

District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during periods of heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Shakhti's latest development

Shakhti, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, was moving further into the Arabian Sea and lay centred about 420 km away from Dwarka in Gujarat, the weather office said.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that Shakhti will recurve and move east-northeastwards from Monday morning, weakening gradually.

The cyclone has been named Shakhti, a name suggested by Sri Lanka in accordance with the convention followed by the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones. The names of the cyclones are suggested by 13 countries along the rims of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.