Cyclone Shakti live update: Storm intensifies over Arabian Sea, IMD issues alerts for Maharashtra, Gujarat

Cyclone Shakhti live update: The first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea, Cyclone ‘Shakhti’, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, packing winds of 100 kmph and gusting higher, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The system was centred about 420 km off Dwarka in Gujarat and is expected to move west-southwestwards towards the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday, before recurving east-northeastwards from Monday morning and weakening gradually....Read More

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough along the Gujarat-North Maharashtra coast and the Pakistan coast until Sunday, the IMD said.

Situation in Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a cyclone 'Shakhti' warning for parts of Maharashtra, covering Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, with strong winds forecast between October 3 and 7.

However, IMD scientist Sushma Nair clarified on Saturday that “no threat of cyclone to the Maharashtra coast” exists, and only light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and adjoining areas during the week.

As precautionary measures, the Maharashtra government has directed district administrations to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans, issue advisories against sea travel, and ensure safety measures during heavy rains.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely along the north Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Situation in Gujarat

Officials said Gujarat’s coastal districts may see heavy rainfall as the storm shifts direction.

Abhimanyu Chauhan of IMD Ahmedabad told reporters on Saturday: “Cyclone Shakthi will recurve on October 6 morning moving towards East-Northeast direction. However, there is no need to panic as the impact over Gujarat will be minimal. On October 8, there will be heavy rainfall in some parts of Gujarat - Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli.”

Cyclone Shakhti latest developments: 5 points

- Cyclone Shakhti, packing winds of 100 kmph, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea.

- The system is 420 km off Dwarka and will move west-southwestwards before recurving east-northeastwards on October 6.

- Gujarat’s coastal districts, including Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Surat, may see heavy rainfall on October 8.

- Maharashtra districts including Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad are on alert, with winds up to 65 kmph forecast till October 5.

- IMD has said the cyclone poses minimal impact to both states and will gradually weaken by October 8.