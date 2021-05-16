Cyclone Tauktae hits Karnataka coast, storm likely to intensify: 10 points

Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and move north-northwestwards crossing the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It is pronounced as Tau’Te.

In a tweet, the IMD said on Sunday morning, "The CS Tauktae lay centred at 2330 IST of 15th May over Arabian Sea about 170 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 520 km south of Mumbai. It is very likely to intensify into a VSCS, cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning."

The weather department has also issued warning for fishermen near coastal areas. The cyclone has come at a time when India is battling a raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Tauktae:

The cyclone hit the Karnataka coast on Saturday, informed the state's home minister. "Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast. Two NDRF teams are there. We are also deploying three SDRF teams. 1,000 people will be working round the clock in three coastal districts of Karnataka," state home minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will shift over 500 Covid-19 patients to other safe places. The storm could bring gusty winds and showers to Mumbai.

In Maharashtra - one of the five most vulnerable states - chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Saturday where he directed officials to be vigilant and well equipped especially in coastal areas of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Indian Railways has cancelled or short terminated some trains in view of the cyclonic storm.

Goa's chief minister Pramod Sawant announced in a video message that has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches to tackle the situation in view of the cyclone.

There is a total suspension of fishing operations over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready as a preparation for the cyclone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the preparedness of states and central ministries/agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae. During the meeting, it was discussed that the cabinet secretary will be in continuous touch with chief secretaries of coastal states and central ministries/agencies concerned. The Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing the situation 24X7.

The Indian Navy said on Saturday that it provided assistance to flood hit villages of Malaghapady, Companypadi, and Maruvakkad in Chellanam panchayat at Kochi in Kerala on Saturday. As per the Southern Naval Command, teams undertook rescue of personnel, provisioning of food and water and shifting of people trapped in houses to relief camp at St Mary's High School Chellanam in the harsh weather conditions.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed for the purpose. The NDRF officials said that 24 teams have been pre-deployed, and 29 are on standby, ready for the five most vulnerable states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.