Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of damage in Gujarat, Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took stock of areas affected by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat and Diu via an aerial survey, including areas like Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva. PM Modi will also hold a review meeting today in Ahmedabad.

The prime minister reached Bhavnagar in Gujarat to review the situation and damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae and was received by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani at the airport, who informed that PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the areas of districts hit by the cyclone.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of the #CycloneTauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu



The PM is conducting an aerial survey of areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva today. He will also hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad later. pic.twitter.com/B3C4qamBwp — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

"He will conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae," Rupani tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to visit Diu today to review damage caused by the cyclone.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat CMO informed that after the aerial survey the PM will hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

"PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Wednesday to conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae. The PM will also hold a review meeting with CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the State later in Ahmedabad", Gujarat CMO as well in a tweet.

The cyclone, which made landfall between Diu and Una town of Gir-Somnath district on Monday night, caused major property damage and also uprooted trees in that region.

Thirteen people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pummelled parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads.

In what was one of the worst cyclones faced by the state, Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts from Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat with 46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them recorded 150 mm to 175 mm of rains.

Tauktae, characterised as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday, has now weakened into a depression and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic storm in Gujarat, CM Rupani said.