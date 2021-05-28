Home / India News / Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal to assess impact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the states affected by it.(PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the states affected by it.(PTI Photo)
india news

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal to assess impact

On Thursday too, the PM chaired a meeting over the impact of the cyclone and advised officials to ensure that normal life of people is back on track at the earliest.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:29 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to assess the damage caused by cyclonic storm Yaas in the two coastal states. He will first land in Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting before undertaking an aerial survey of Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak and West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, officials said. He will then hold a review meeting in West Bengal.

On Thursday too, the PM chaired a meeting over the impact of the cyclone and advised officials to ensure that normal life of people is back on track at the earliest.

Also Read | 8 lakh people affected due to Cyclone Yaas in Jharkhand, UN says ready to support rescue efforts: 10 points

Even as power services have been restored in most affected areas, according to officials present in the meeting, damage due to inundation need to be assessed and fixed.

About 106 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued over 1,000 people and removed more than 2,500 trees or poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads, according to a release issued after the meeting.

Watch | Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to visit Odisha, WB; red alert issued for Jharkhand, Bihar

﻿

﻿

Cyclone Yaas, the second cyclone in less than a week to batter the western coast of India, has left behind a trail of damage and destruction. According to experts, mass evacuations saved many lives.

Even though the cyclone did not make landfall with the intensity the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, it still caused the sea to surge up to four metres, inundating coastal villages in Balasore and Bhadrak where it made landfall. Over 1 million people were evacuated from low-lying areas in the affected states.







SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi narendra modi cyclone yaas + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.