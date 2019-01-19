Czech PM Andrej Babis hails ‘Make in India’ initiative as good strategy

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis Saturday hailed the ‘Make in India’ initiative as a “good strategy” and said there was great potential to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Czech PM was in Pune to launch the Symbiosis Centre for European Studies (SCES) at the Symbiosis International University here.

“The Czech Republic is an export-oriented country and our export-to-GDP ratio is one of the highest. Your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and your country have a good strategy and that is Make In India. And that is why, to have better trade relations, we need Czech Republic companies to come to India and invest,” said Babis.

Earlier in the day, he attended the opening ceremony of a new technology centre of Czech car maker Skoda and Volkswagen India at Chakan plant.

He said there is great potential to expand bilateral relations.

Stating that thousands of Indians travel to Czech Republic every year, he pitched for a direct flight between Delhi and Prague and said it can help promote tourism.

Babis also said the Czech Republic was a very stable economy which was doing very well in Europe and its future was “very positive”.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 20:24 IST