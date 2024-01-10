DA cases: Lokayukta conducts multiple raids in state

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru and Ramanagara district linked to six government officials in connection with disproportionate assets cases registered against them, officials said. HT Image

The ongoing raids were carried out against the government officials from departments such as the public works department (PWD), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), and Panchayat and Town Planning, officials added. The searches revealed that these officials had accumulated ₹ 51.13 crore worth unaccounted assets.

In connection with the DA case against ML Nagaraju, chief general manager at Bescom, Lokayukta officials searched five locations in Kudilgi, Bellary, and two locations in Bengaluru. The search revealed significant assets, including three houses, two petrol bunks, educational institutions, and agricultural land at four different locations.

Simultaneous searches are also underway at the residence of PDO Kundana Gram Panchayath, Pradmanabh, located in Malleshwaram, comprising four floors. Furthermore, officials discovered five acres of agricultural land with a farmhouse in Tumkur and a commercial building in Dabaspet.

The state Ombudsman also reported discovering five acres of agricultural land with a farmhouse in Tumakuru, a commercial building and industrial shed in Somapura, and a four-floored house in AGB Layout belonging to Padmanabh, the PDO of Kundana Grama Panchayath.

Other officials raided are N Satish, superintendent engineer in Bengaluru; Syed Muneer Ahmed, assistant executive engineer in Bengaluru; HS Suresh, member of Chennenahalli Grama Panchayat; and Manjesh B, member secretary and joint director of town and country planning in Ramanagara. Lokayukta officials have registered an FIR against the officials whose locations were raided. The Lokayukta sleuths raided at least 30 locations belonging to the six officers during the raids, news agency PTI reported.