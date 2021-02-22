Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead at a hotel in Mumbai, body sent for post-mortem
Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar was found dead on Monday at a hotel in the Marine Drive area of south Mumbai. The police, which arrived at the spot and launched investigation, sent his body for a post-mortem. The 58-year-old leader is survived by his wife and two children.
Mumbai Police’s spokesperson DCP Chaitanya Siriprolu said that Delkar’s body was found in the hotel under the limits of the Marine Drive Police station adding that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot. “Investigation is being done. Exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem is conducted,” Siriprolu said.
Delkar was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019, which was his seventh term in the House. He was a member of the standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice and was also a part of the consultative committee of the ministry of home affairs in the Lok Sabha.
