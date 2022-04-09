Daily brief: 109 MSRTC workers arrested for protesting outside Sharad Pawar’s residence, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

109 MSRTC workers arrested for protesting outside Sharad Pawar’s residence

The Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday remanded 109 employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), arrested for rioting outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence on Friday, to judicial custody. Read more

Top court tells judges to prepare for cases on AI, crypto and data protection

Litigation in the coming years will be on issues such as crypto currency, data protection, encryption and artificial intelligence, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana while speaking at the inaugural event of a two-day judicial conference on Mediation and Information Technology at Gujarat on Saturday. Read more

'Stop the game!' I never yelled like that in my life': Shastri recalls when Dhoni's love for football left him furious

If there is one other sport former India cricket team skipper MS Dhoni enjoys is football. Besides seen playing the sport during practice sessions or before the start of the game, he is often seen playing football with his friends from Bollywood in charity matches or in friendly meetings. Read more

Airplane with Sonu Sood's face takes flight, actor calls it 'maa ki dua ka asar'

Actor Sonu Sood shared a video of an airplane with his picture on his Instagram feed on Saturday. Sharing the clip, Sonu credited his success to his mother's blessings. Last year, SpiceJet had honoured Sonu for his humanitarian work during Covid-19, by putting his image on its Boeing 737 aircraft. Read more

