Daily brief: Adnan Sami calls Andhra CM ‘frog in a pond’, slammed, and all the latest news

'Naatu Naatu' Oscar win: Adnan Sami calls Andhra CM ‘frog in a pond’, slammed

Singer Adnan Sami on Monday faced backlash on social media for calling Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a “regional minded frog in a pond” over his congratulatory tweet on the film 'RRR' that won Oscars for best original song. Read more

Land-for-jobs case: Tejashwi alleges sisters' jewellery was taken off &….

Three days after the raids on Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and his family members' house in multiple states in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam, Yadav on Monday again rubbished the Enforcement Directorate's claim of detecting proceeds of crime amounting to “ ₹600 crore” and alleged that "used jewellery" of his married sisters and their in-laws was photographed and shown as "recovery". Read more

Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara's unmissable Twitter exchange over rare occurrence sets internet on fire

Continuing their rich form, India went to secure yet another Test series as they defeated Australia 2-1 to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Read more

When Salman Khan asked Juhi Chawla's father for her hand in marriage, he refused: 'Don't fit the bill' Watch

Salman Khan has famously avoided getting married all these years. But a clip from an old interview of his from the 1990s has surfaced in which he reveals that he had once asked actor Juhi Chawla's father for her hand in marriage. Read more

H3N2 Influenza: Signs and symptoms of severe illness to watch out for

H3N2 Influenza, a subtype of Influenza A virus has been spreading fast in India with around 90 cases so far and 2 deaths. Read more