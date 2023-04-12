Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Daily brief: After Congress leadership, Nitish, Tejashwi meets Kejriwal, and all the latest news

Daily brief: After Congress leadership, Nitish, Tejashwi meets Kejriwal, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Important for Opposition to unite’: Kejriwal after meeting Nitish, Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in the national capital, and said that it is “extremely important for all the opposition parties to unite and change the current government in power”. Read more

Mika Singh salutes PM Modi from Doha airport. Here's why

Punjabi singer Mika Singh on Wednesday was overjoyed, after discovering that he could use Indian currency at Doha airport in Qatar, while shopping at the luxury Louis Vuitton outlet. Watch here

Amit Shah to travel to Bengal’s Birbhum district, address rally on April 14

Union home minister Amit Shah will address his first West Bengal rally of 2023 at Siuri town in Birbhum district on April 14, marking the launch of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said on Wednesday. Read more

'Feels like we're playing...': MS Dhoni gives cheeky reply to Shastri after historic 200th appearance as CSK captain

Rewriting history in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza on Wednesday, MS Dhoni achieved a massive feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Read more

Regulating cholesterol to improving eye health, experts reveal benefits of eating daily avocado

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
amit shah chennai super kings ms dhoni bjp pm modi ipl rajasthan royals louis vuitton avocado qatar cholesterol bengal indian currency mika singh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP