Regulating cholesterol to improving eye health, experts reveal benefits of eating daily avocado

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt. Nisha Bajaj, Senior Gut Health Expert at CDE, revealed, “Avocados are abundant in plant-based nutrients like phytosterols, which can lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Lutein and zeaxanthin, on the other hand, function as antioxidants and protect healthy cells, especially in the eyes. The anti-inflammatory properties of avocados help to reduce internal inflammation and keep it under control.”

She added, “They are also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, phytosterols, and plant hormones like beta-sitosterol and stigmasterol, which help to lubricate joints and relieve joint pains. With so many benefits, avocados are truly a superfood that can help in restoring your health.”

According to Meenakshi Mohanty, Fitness Expert, “Avocados have grown immensely popular, given their mild flavors and smooth texture that render them versatile across recipes from dips and desserts. The fruit is highly dense in nutrients, vitamin E, potassium, folate, fiber, and monounsaturated fats, which help in regulating blood cholesterol levels, keep eyes healthy, support cardiovascular health, and provide several other health benefits. Avocados can be satiating, which can be a quick solution for people seeking to meet their daily calorie goals and beat mid-day hunger pangs.”

Shubha Rawal, Director of Sourcing and Marketing at IG International, echoed, “Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit rich in healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Daily avocado consumption can have positive effects on the body and can improve heart health, digestion, inflammation, eye health, and weight management. Avocados improve heart health by reducing LDL cholesterol levels and blood pressure. They aid in digestion, promote regular bowel movements, and reduce inflammation. Avocado antioxidants have been linked to improved eye health. They increase satiety and help weight management. The healthy fats in avocados help absorb fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.”