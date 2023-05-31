Daily Brief: PM attacks Congress with '85% commission' jibe in poll-bound Rajasthan; and all the latest news

After Karnataka defeat, PM's '85% commission' jibe in poll-bound Rajasthan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at Congress over corruption, accusing it of taking 85 per cent commission in each development project. “Our country never had a shortage of money for development work.… Congress is a party that takes a cut of 85% commission in every project. We were able to do development because we plugged the leakages created by the Congress party”, Modi said at a rally in Ajmer in poll-bound Rajasthan. Read Here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Ajmer on Wednesday.(ANI)

Due to overcrowded prisons, Hungary frees over 750 foreigners convicted of human-trafficking

Hungary has in recent weeks freed 777 foreigners, mostly Serbian, Ukrainian and Romanian nationals, convicted of human-trafficking, the directorate of prisons said on Wednesday in a reply to Reuters questions. Read Here.

'Virat Kohli is always out there first and leaves last': AUS star draws inspiration from ex-IND captain before WTC final

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood opted to leave Indian Premier League (IPL) early to boost his chances of featuring in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Rohit Sharma's Team India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar played only three matches for the Virat Kohli-starrer side in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. Hazlewood-less RCB capped off a forgetful season as Faf du Plessis and Co. failed to seal a berth in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Read Here.

Guntur Kaaram teaser: Mahesh Babu unveils new look in ‘highly inflammable’ action film

The title of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film, which is being directed by Trivikram, was announced on the occasion of his late father G Krishna’s birth anniversary on Wednesday. The project, which has been titled Guntur Kaaram, marks the third collaboration between Mahesh and Trivikram, who had previously worked together in films such as Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Read Here.

World Milk Day 2023: 5 delicious ways to add milk and dairy products to your diet

Milk is an essential part of our daily diet and is a storehouse of many important nutrients. Having a glass of milk every day not only provides you with the right dose of calcium, but also other vital nutrients such as protein, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, riboflavin and pantothenic acid. Milk also helps meet the daily requirement for Vitamin B12, especially for vegetarians. Read Here.

Five refreshing lassis to try this year

Lassi is a refreshing summer drink that can be prepared in different way. Here are some tasty lassis you can try during hot summer days. Read Here.

