Daily brief: Another pilot fails dope test, fourth such incident, and all the latest news

Pilot grounded after testing positive for drugs, fourth to fail dope-test: DGCA

A pilot of a prominent airline failed a dop test at Delhi airport and has been removed from flight duty, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday. Read more

Homes washed away, cars submerged in flood-hit Pakistan | Videos here

Heavy rain lashed streets of Pakistan leading to flash floods and inundated several parts of the country. The Shehbaz Sharif government has declared a "national emergency" in the wake of widespread devastation. Watch here

'India's playing XI leaked': Fans go berserk at BCCI's cryptic post from net session ahead of Pakistan Asia Cup clash

With each passing day the discussion and debate over India's potential playing XI for the Asia Cup is getting more and more heated. Read more

Anupam Kher says Anurag Kashyap's take on why Bollywood films aren't working 'has been proven wrong' and 'not important'

Anupam Kher has reacted to Anurag Kashyap's remark that even some good films are not performing well in theatres these days because people do not have a lot of money owing to the economic slump in India, and they want to spend it carefully. Read more

5 lip-smacking moong dal recipes you can easily make at home

The versatility, taste and nutrient value of moong dal makes it a preferred choice for preparing a variety of dishes from sweet to savoury. Read more

Soan Papdi to banana chips: Australian woman tries Indian snacks for the first time. Watch how she reacts

A video showing elated reaction of an Australian woman trying Soan Papdi for the first time ever has left people amused. Read more

