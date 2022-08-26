5 lip-smacking moong dal recipes you can easily make at home

The versatility, taste and nutrient value of moong dal makes it a preferred choice for preparing a variety of dishes from sweet to savoury. A high protein source, moong dal is also easy to digest compared to other lentils that may cause gas and flatulence in some people. From recovery diet to festive food, moong dal is for every occasion. One can make fritters, dosa, plain dal, khichdi, halwa, hummus, wadi, apart from other dishes out of moong dal. (Also read: Wonderful health benefits of eating moong beans every day)

Moong dal contains antioxidants and has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, anti-diabetic, anti-hyperlipidemic, anticancer, anti-mutagenic and antihypertensive properties. It helps in preventing heart diseases, reducing hypercholesterolemia, preventing the absorption of toxic substances and improving enterobacterial flora. It is also beneficial for lactating mothers by enhancing the breast milk.

Nutritionist Priscilla Marian suggests few healthy recipes of moong dal you can easily try at home.

1. Moong dal Adai

Ingredients

Broken wheat (dalia) – 2 cups

Split Moong dal – 1 cup

Dry red chillies – 2

Methi seeds – 1 tsp

Sour curd – 1 cup

Jeera powder – 1 tsp

Ginger-garlic paste – 1tbsp

Curry leaves – 5 to 6 sprigs

Green chillies – 2 (finely chopped)

Onions – 2 (finely chopped)

Finely chopped Coriander leaves – ½ cup

Salt to taste

Vegetable oil – 2 tbsp

Method:

• Wash the dalia and moong dal and soak it for 3 hours along with dry red chillies and methi seeds. Later grind it into fine paste.

• Add sour curd to it along with other ingredients mentioned and again grind into coarse paste.

• Check the consistency. It should not be much liquidy.

• Add salt and mix it well.

• Heat the pan by adding oil to it and pour the batter into circular motion into adai (dosa)

• Cook it from both the side till crisp.

• Serve it hot with sambhar or coconut chutney.

This recipe serves four persons and the cooking time is 10 minutes.

2. Moong and Oats Appe

Ingredients

Split Green Moong dal – 1 cup

Oats – 1 cup

Finely chopped capsicum – ½ cup

Finely chopped carrots – ½ cup

Finely chopped onions – ½ cup

Finely chopped coriander ¼ cup

Finely chopped green chillies – 1 tsp

Cumin seeds (jeera) or carom seeds (ajwain) – 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Vegetable oil – 2 tbsp

Method

• Soak the dal for 1 hour and grind it into fine paste.

• Add the oats to it along with other ingredients and mix it well.

• Heat the Appe-mould by brushing up with vegetable oil and pour 1 tbsp of the batter into each mould.

• Allow it to cook from both the sides by turning it upside down into slight golden colour.

• Repeat the same for more appes with the remaining batter.

• Serve it hot with mint chutney or tomato sauce.

This recipe serves 25-30 appes with cooking time of 25 mins

3. Moong Dal Hummus

Ingredients

Whole moong dal – 1 cup

Garlic cloves – 10-15

Kasuri methi powder – 1 tsp

Jeera powder – 1 tsp

Chopped amla – ¼ cup

Black dates - 2

Salt to taste

Method:

• Soak the whole moong dal over-night.

• Using a food processor grind all the ingredients and soaked dal (well strained) into fine paste.

• Sweet and salty moong hummus is ready

• Spread it over sandwiches or over the parathas to relish to the fullest.

It can be stored in airtight containers or by refrigerating for a week.

4. Mugache muthkule (moong wadi)

Ingredients

Whole moong dal – 1 cup

Ghol bhaji (purslane leaves) – 1 cup

Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp

Jeera powder – ½ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Vegetable oil – 2 tbsp

Method:

• Wash and soak the dal for 1 hour and grind it into fine paste.

• Finely chop the bhaji and add all the ingredients into the batter and mix it well into medium consistency.

• Steam the batter into pressure cook like dhokla preparation for 15 mins

• Once done, cut it into cubes and serve it with chutney.

• These cubes can slightly roasted in the frying pan with tadkaof curry leaves, rai and jeera.

It serves 4 persons and cooking time is 30 minutes

5. Sprouts Bhel

Ingredients

Whole moong dal – ½ cup

Whole moth bean – ½ cup

Cucumber chopped – 1cup

Carrot chopped – 1 cup

Spring onion chopped – 1 cup

Chopped chillies – 2

Puffed rice – 2 cup

Roasted groundnut – ½ cup

Chopped coriander leaves – ½ cup

Sev – ½ cup

Lemon juice – 2 tbsp

Sugar – ½ tsp

Method

• Wash thoroughly and soak the pulses for 4 hours and leaving it well strained overnight to get sprouted.

• Add all the chopped vegetables to the sprouts dals and mix it well.

• Top it with puffed rice, sev and roasted groundnuts along with other ingredients.

• Serve it crisp with healthy sprout bhel.

It serves 4 persons and preparation time is 10 minutes.

