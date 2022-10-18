Daily brief: As Omicron variants rise, mask protocol to remain in force in India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid: With Omicron variants on rise, mask protocol to remain in force in India

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting on Tuesday on the coronavirus situation in the country and the ongoing vaccination drive to decide on the future course of actions. Read more

'What is BCCI's problem?': Legendary Pakistan batter lambasts India over huge Asia Cup call, wants PCB to take action

Reports, earlier last week, had emerged that the BCCI is all set to plan Team India's first ever travel to Pakistan in 14 years, for the the 2023 Asia Cup. However, Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the BCCI secretary for the second consecutive term on Tuesday at the board's annual general meeting in Mumbai, clarified that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the tournament. Read more

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan refutes reports of fall out with Aamir Khan: ‘We’re like Genie and Aladin’

Days after rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan took to Instagram and refuted any such claims. He posted a picture with Aamir where both are seen ready to ride some waves. Read more

Dad's hilarious WhatsApp exchange with daughter leaves netizens laughing

'Sharma ji ka beta' adage is quite relevant for most of us as our parents compared us with other kids to motivate us to excel academically. And this woman apparently suffered the same fate. Read more

Explained: How Airtel's 5G service differs from Reliance Jio's standalone 5G

5G services have been launched in India. While Telecom Major Airtel has launched its services in 8 cities, its competitor – Jio is testing its 5G services in 4 cities. Although both the companies are claiming to bring revolutionary change from the existing 4th generation technology, 5G of each varies a lot based on the infrastructure through which it is delivered. Read more

Choti Diwali 2022 decoration: Unique and budget-friendly home decor tips

The festive season of Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Diwali or Bhaidooj is all about the joy and the light and this year, in particular, has welcomed the décor trends with a soft spot for lighting elements that give the subtle hint of drama, much essential in a space open for celebrations. Read more

