Daily brief: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Gujarat govt over Ram Navami violence and all the latest news

'Were you sleeping?’: Owaisi's jibe at Gujarat govt over Ram Navami violence

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the Gujarat government over clashes during Ram Navami, arguing that it should have deployed more police force to prevent violence. Clashes in Khambhat in Anand district on April 10 left one person dead, while another in Himmatnagar the next day led to the arrest of 10 persons. Read more

Yogi Adityanath says Ambedkar’s work for deprived sections will always be an inspiration

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s work for the welfare and uplift of the deprived sections of the society will always be an inspiration. Read more

Madhya Pradesh CM slams Congress' Digvijaya Singh over Khargone violence

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday over his criticism of the state government's actions in connection with the violence in Khargone district. Read more

Floods in South Africa's Durban area kill more than 300

Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 306 people in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's official wedding pics out. She reveals why they chose to get married at home

After years of speculations and weeks of confusion about the date and venue, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot on Thursday afternoon at his Bandra residence, Vastu. Read more

'One loss at India open...': Saina Nehwal accuses BAI of 'pulling her down'

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal on Thursday put an end to the speculations of her skipping the Commonwealth and Asian Games trial, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from April 15 to 20. Read more

Do's and don'ts for women working during pregnancy

During pregnancy, a woman's uterus expands and weakens the abdominal muscles and the increased weight in the belly area, as the child grows in the womb, causes bending of the lower spine backward which puts strain on the woman's back which is why women experience low back ache during pregnancy and even after delivery or postpartum. Read more

Slow motion video of orange peel being squeezed is oddly satisfying to watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are simply satisfying to watch. It is not that they show something extraordinary. However, still they amuse people and at times leave them wanting to watch the clip more than once. Read more