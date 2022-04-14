'One loss at India open...': Saina Nehwal accuses BAI of 'pulling her down'

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal on Thursday put an end to the speculations of her skipping the Commonwealth and Asian Games trial, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from April 15 to 20. Saina shunned media reports which claimed that the ace Indian shuttler is not keen on defending her Commonwealth and Asian Games medal, which will be held later this year.

Saina had won a gold medal at the Gold Coast (CWG) in 2018 after defeating PV Sindhu in the women's singles event. In Jakarta, where the Asian Games were held in the same year, the former world number one had won bronze after losing her semifinal tie against Tai Tzu Ying. The shuttler in a series of tweets, expressed her plight on the scheduling of the trials, which she believes may risk injuries.

Saina also took shots at the Badminton Association of India (BAI), accusing them of pulling her down relating it to her early exit from India Open. Nehwal had lost to 20-year-old Malvika Bansod at the event in New Delhi, who calls the former her idol.

Surprised to see all the articles stating that I don’t want to defend my CWG title and my Asiad medal. I’m just not participating in the trials because I just got back from 3 weeks of Europe events andaccording tothe schedule there’sAsian Championships @BAI_Media @ianuragthakur — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 14, 2022

Asiad. I wish we had better understanding about how to manage a schedule and not announce events with 10 days notice.I’m world no.23 currently and I almost beat the world no.1 Akane in All England . One loss at India open and BAI tries to pull me down. Shocking @Media_SAI — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 14, 2022

Saina, 32, a two-time CWG gold medallist, had earlier informed BAI about her decision to skip the trials. Saina said she had e-mailed BAI in early April informing about her skipping the trials but there was no communication from the association.

"I had written to them immediately after I came to know about the trials. I didn't want my body to go through another tournament at a time when I had just returned from the European leg and just a little over a week remains for the Asian Championships," Saina told PTI.

"It is slightly unsettling but its okay. I will keep fighting for the Olympics, in the other events and I have no issues if someone else is considered to be deserving and good enough to win a medal at Commonwealth Games and Asian games."

