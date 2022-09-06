Home / India News / Daily brief: Bangladesh PM holds out hope for pact on Teesta river, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Bangladesh PM holds out hope for pact on Teesta river, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 06, 2022 08:46 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) greets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (left), during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday,&nbsp;(Bloomberg)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘As long as PM Modi is here…’: Sheikh Hasina holds out hope for pact on Teesta

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday signed seven pacts for cooperation in areas ranging from sharing of river waters to space and unveiled new connectivity and energy initiatives, with the two sides holding up their partnership as a role model for the neighbourhood. Read more

Goa court gives cops 2 more days to grill Sonali Phogat’s manager, his associate

A local court on Tuesday extended by two days the police custody of the two men arrested in connection with the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat. Read more

India gets 1st Covid nasal vaccine | Things to know about Bharat Biotech’s jab

India's first Covid-19 nasal vaccine, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, has been approved for emergency use in those aged above 18 years by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. Read more

Biocon sells 5.4% stake in its research arm Syngene International

Drugmaker Biocon on Tuesday divested a 5.4 per cent stake in its research arm Syngene International for a little over 1,220 crore through an open market transaction. Read more

Pankaj Tripathi doesn't like being called a 'character actor', asks 'Who is a characterless actor?'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has said in a new interview that earlier no one used to invite him to Bollywood parties and now when he gets the invites, he doesn't feel like attending. He also said that he doesn't like being called a ‘supporting actor’ or ‘character actor’. Read more

After 'no one texted me except Dhoni' remark, Virat Kohli posts cryptic message ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup tie

Having made a huge statement after India's defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli has once caught everyone's attention with a cryptic message on Instagram ahead of his side's upcoming Super 4 encounter vs Sri Lanka. Read more

Things that compromise trust in a relationship: Expert shares insights

A relationship is built on understanding, communication and trust. Trust forms one of the foundations of a healthy relationship. A safe and secure relationship requires two people to completely trust each other and keep believing in each other. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out