Daily brief: Before Ashok Gehlot's ‘sorry’ to Sonia Gandhi, his camp hit out at Pilot, Maken, and all the latest news

Before his 'sorry' to Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot camp hit out at Pilot, Maken

Dharmendra Rathore, one of three Ashok Gehlot loyalists issued notice by the Congress, on Thursday hit back at his rivals in the party, accusing Rajasthan minister Ved Prakash Solanki of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of winning the zila pramukh elections in 2021. Read more.

Bihar IAS officer regrets condom barb after minister fact-checks her, NCW notice

Harjot Kaur Bhamra, the senior Bihar official who is seen rebuking a schoolgirl in a video of an event for seeking free sanitary pads, on Thursday expressed regret for her response that sparked a sharp backlash on and off social media. Read more.

'Checkmated Pilot, again': BJP's Amit Malviya sniggers after Gehlot's big news

As Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot leaves the race to be the next Congress president, and veteran Digvijaya Singh joins it, the BJP on Thursday took the opportunity to launch a barrage of jibes at the grand old party. Read more.

Switzerland again tops Global Innovation Index. Check India's rank

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on Thursday released the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2022 in which Switzerland has emerged as the world's most innovative economy for the 12th consecutive year. Read more.

'If Gavaskar is backing me, he must have seen something': India youngster reacts to missing out on 15-man T20 WC squad

Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin cover the spinners’ base with Deepak Hooda as an additional bowler with his off spin as India head to Australia for the next month's World T20. Read more.

Shardiya Navratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skanda Mata significance, puja vidhi, timing

Navratri 2022: The festive season is here. This year, Shardiya Navratri is being celebrated from September 26 to October 5. The ten-day festival worships Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga. Read more.

Vivek Agnihotri on not appearing on Koffee With Karan: ‘Sex isn't my primary concern though I enjoy it with my wife'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in a new interview talked about how he can consider appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Read more.

