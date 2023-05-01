Home / India News / Daily Brief: Delhi HC allows removal of biological father's name from passport, and all the latest news

Daily Brief: Delhi HC allows removal of biological father's name from passport, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Biological father’s name can be removed from passport, says Delhi high court

A biological father’s name can be removed from the passport for deserting his child, the Delhi high court has said, while noting that the Passport Manual 2020 clearly recognizes several situations and conditions where the exclusion of the name of the father from a minor child’s passport is permissible. Read More

Indian passport(HT File Photo)
Indian passport(HT File Photo)

Royal scandal alert: Prince Harry left out as Meghan Markle signs deal with WME talent agency

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has once again made headlines as she recently signed a deal with talent agency WME. But hold your horses, Suits fans, because Meghan is not returning to acting anytime soon. Read More

Web Stories | Places You Must Visit In Udaipur

Abdu Rozik posts video of onstage performance with AR Rahman, Khatija Rahman says 'You deserve the best'. Watch

Abdu Rozik, the Tajikistani singer who entered Bigg Boss 16 last season as a contestant, got the opportunity of a lifetime as he got to perform on stage with singer-composer AR Rahman in Pune on Sunday night. Read More

5 mental health benefits of appreciating your partner

Many people struggle with giving compliments or saying a simple 'thank you' to their near ones as it may seem like a formality in a close relationship. However, experts say appreciation or showing gratitude to your partner not only works wonders for a relationship, keep the positivity and spark alive, but also as a result prove beneficial for the one who's making the efforts to make their partner feel special. Read More

'Rahul should be on stretcher': Gavaskar, Manjrekar’s alarming reactions after LSG captain suffers injury scare in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a massive injury blow in the form of KL Rahul as the charismatic leader of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise picked up a freak injury on Monday. Read More

 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
passport high court meghan markle + 1 more
passport high court meghan markle
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out