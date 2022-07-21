Daily brief: Congratulations pour in from Modi, others for president-elect Droupadi Murmu, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Her record victory augurs...': PM Modi, others congratulate president-elect Droupadi Murmu

Soon after Droupadi Murmu emerged victorious in the Presidential election, defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, congratulatory tweets poured in on social media. Read more.

Opposition's Yashwant Sinha congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her presidential win

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha conceded defeat and congratulated NDA's Droupadi Murmu on crossing the halfway mark in the presidential election, the results for which are being announced on Thursday. Read more.

Gauhati HC grants bail to college girl who wrote pro-ULFA post on social media

The Gauhati high court on Thursday granted bail to the 19-year-old Assam student who has been in prison since May for an alleged post on Facebook supporting the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). Read more.

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of India vs West Indies series, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Senior India batter KL Rahul, who was getting ready to make his comeback, has suffered another setback after testing positive for Covid-19, informed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after the Apex Council Meeting. Read more.

Koffee With Karan episode 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu confesses there are 'hard feelings' with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. In the episode, Samantha talked about her divorce with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Read more.

