Daily brief: Dalai Lama India's guest, MEA responds to China's remarks, and all the latest news

Dalai Lama India's guest, says MEA as China criticises Modi's greeting him on birthday

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday slammed criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday a day ago. Read more

Development not ‘chamak-damak’ but empowerment of the poor: PM Modi in Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said development does not mean “chamak-damak” (glitter) but the empowerment of the poor, deprived and scheduled caste/scheduled tribe communities. Read more

‘Shabash’, says PM Modi as children greet him with drums, hymns in UP | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a cheerful greeting from students during an event in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, where he inaugurated a three-day seminar on education. Watch here

Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur enters maiden final, beats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur entered the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, beating Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. This is Jabeur's maiden appearance in a Grand Slam final. Read more

Alia Bhatt reveals how her romance with Ranbir Kapoor started due to a faulty plane seat: 'Vibe started there only'

It's known that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love when they started working together on their film Brahmastra, but Alia has now opened up about the beginning of their relationship. Read more

