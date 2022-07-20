Daily brief: Go First issues statement as flight's windshield cracks midair, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Technical reliability of our fleet....': Go First on diversion of Delhi-Guwahati flight to Jaipur

In a statement on an incident that saw the windshield of a Go First aircraft develop cracks mid-air, the company said on Wednesday that the technical reliability of its fleet is at close to 100 per cent. Read more

Erdogan keeps Putin waiting at Tehran meeting. Here’s what the Russian Prez did

Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for nearly 50 seconds by his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of an official meeting in Tehran on Tuesday. Read more

Railways won’t resume concessional fares for senior citizens, minister tells Parliament

The Railways, which did away with concessions for senior citizens in March 2020, will not be restoring them anytime soon, its minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Read more

'If I was India's captain or coach, I would be telling him…': Ricky Ponting's message for struggling Virat Kohli

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in on Virat Kohli's poor run of form and backed the former India captain to return to his dominating best rather soon. Read more

Karan Johar watches, reviews Alia Bhatt's Darlings, asks Shah Rukh Khan to take a bow

Filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praises on the upcoming '5-star' film Darlings and congratulated his 'baby girl' actor Alia Bhatt on her 'brave decision'. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON